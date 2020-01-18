Bucknell professor worries for Australian wildlife

Bucknell University biology professor Chris Martine has been watching with dismay reports of Australia’s unprecedented wildfires that have so far charred 40,000 square miles and killed more than one billion animals.
"There is no way we get out of this without some animals going extinct," said the professor who has made seven trips to the continent in the past 15 years studying plants and discovering several new eggplant, or "bush tomato" species.
"I feel a very strong professional and personal connection to the place," said Martine, who is headed back to the Australian Outback in July on a National Science Foundation grant to study how human activities impact natural ecosystems.
He hopes the fauna will be able to withstand the devastating fires "but it might be more than some can handle.
“I think what underlies all of the estimates of animal loss thus far is that the shelter and food sources for all of these animals — everything that those animals would have needed to be able to live through a fire and stay in the places where they were — is really the plants that naturally occur in those places,” Martine said. “So once you get past the direct effect of being in a fire, then you have to consider that the entire basis of the habitat, which is largely living plant material, is also gone. That means that it’s going to be really difficult for those habitats to support any kind of life after this — unless the plants bounce back, and whether or not they can is the thing that nobody really knows.”
Where flames have subsided, biologists are starting to look for survivors, hoping they may find enough left of some rare and endangered species to rebuild populations. It’s a grim task for a nation that prides itself on its diverse wildlife, including creatures found nowhere else on the planet such as koalas, kangaroos and wallabies.
“I don’t think we’ve seen a single event in Australia that has and pushed so many creatures to the very brink of extinction,” said Kingsley Dixon, an ecologist at Curtin University in Perth.
Not long after wildfires passed through Oxley Wild Rivers National Park in New South Wales, ecologist Guy Ballard set out looking for
The small marsupials resemble miniature kangaroos with long floppy tails and often bound between large boulders, their preferred hiding spots.
Before this fire season, scientists estimated there were as few as 15,000 left in the wild. Now recent fires in a region already stricken by drought have burned through some of their last habitat, and the species is in jeopardy of disappearing, Ballard said.
In prior years, his team identified a handful of colonies within the national park. After the recent fires, they found smoking tree stumps and dead animals.
“It was just devastating,” said Ballard from the University of New England in Armidale. “You could smell dead animals in the rocks.”
But some wallabies, his team discovered, were still alive. “All you can do is focus on the survivors," he said.
Australia’s forests and wildlife evolved alongside periodic wildfires. What’s different this year is the vast extent of land burned — an area as big as Kentucky — against a backdrop of drought and searing temperatures attributed to Last year, among the driest in more than a century, saw temperatures that routinely topped 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius).
Not all animals will perish in the blazes. Some can shelter in rock crevices or hide deep in underground burrows. Yet when survivors emerge into a fire-scorched wasteland, they will face hunger, thirst and non-native predators, including introduced foxes and feral cats.
Martine worries that some flora that has not been identified may be lost forever.
"Australia is a biodiversity hotspot," he said. "It's estimated that 70 percent of species are yet to be discovered. If we lose it, it will make the world a less interesting place."