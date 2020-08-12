Students returning to local college campuses won't have to sign official waivers as students at Penn State will be required to.
The waivers, designed to acknowledge the health concerns about returning to the campus environment while absolving the institution of future liability, have been used by several colleges across the nation.
Students at both Bucknell and Susquehanna universities will have to sign community agreements rather than waivers, school officials said.
Bucknell students returning for in-person instruction had to sign a Community Responsibility Agreement before returning, spokesman Mike Ferlazzo said. Of an approximate 3,400 students attending Bucknell this semester, about 300 chose the remote learning option, he said.
At Susquehanna University, students who return to the campus will be required to read and sign a document affirming that they will adhere to campus rules during the COVID-19 pandemic, including wearing face masks in public places, practicing social distancing and contacting health officials if they develop coronavirus symptoms.
"We do have a community health agreement that we are requiring students to sign before they return for in-person classes in the fall, which indicates that they will fully read all university communications regarding back-to-class protocols and follow the health-safety procedures the university has in place," University spokeswoman Amanda O'Rourke said Wednesday.
Failure to meet the requirements could lead to sanctions, including expulsion, according to the university.