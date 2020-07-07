Bucknell, Susquehanna on pace for strong fall enrollment

Bucknell University appears on pace to meet its enrollment goal for its incoming class of first-year students while Susquehanna University’s retention of returning students is the strongest seen there over the past decade.
As of Monday, 1,024 incoming first-year students planned to attend Bucknell, according to Mike Ferlazzo, director of media relations. The target figure for the Class of 2024 is 990, Ferlazzo said.
“We’re not seeing a significant ‘gap year’ trend,” Ferlazzo said when asked if the novel coronavirus pandemic was causing recent high school graduates to take a year off before enrolling at a university.
Susquehanna University projects to have 2,263 full-time students enrolled this fall, according to DJ Menifee, vice president for enrollment. At 582 first-year students, the incoming class is about 6 percent shy of the university’s goal, Menifee said, but the rate of students returning is strong.
“We are currently seeing the best retention numbers for returning students in over a decade,” Menifee said.
Classes begin at Bucknell on Aug. 17. Students have until July 15 to choose between remote or on-campus education. Remote options are open to students with health or personal reasons or travel restrictions. According to a university statement online, faculty are working to make most courses taught in-person also available remotely.
Uncertainty surrounds how international students will handle a new rule from Immigration and Customs Enforcement which announced they can't remain in the states if they attend a school that transitions primarily to remote learning. They can remain in the states at schools that offer hybrid learning, according to the order released Monday.
In an email to Bucknell faculty and staff, Provost Elisabeth Mermann-Jozwiak, a former international student herself, said she's "deeply troubled" by the decision which retracts prior permission from the spring allowing international students to take online courses during the pandemic.
"Please know that we are working with our General Counsel, with the Director of International Student Services, and with the Registrar’s Office to interpret the rule and to support the students. All of us are committed to working with all of our international students — those who are currently on campus and those who are abroad — to determine the best path for each student and to ensure their academic success," Mermann-Jozwiak wrote.
Face coverings and social distancing are required on campus, and Bucknell is developing “My Herd” micro-communities for health monitoring and group accountability. According to a student guidebook, students can request placement in herds based on academic, affinity or identity group.
Bloomsburg University also begins classes on Aug. 17, a week earlier than planned. Its modified calendar plans for an early end to the semester on Nov. 24. The university works on a rolling admission cycle, allowing for students to enroll up to the first day of the next semester.
“While our first-year numbers won’t reach the record levels of the last two classes, they are still very strong and getting better each week,” said Tom McGuire, director of communications and media relations.
Bloomsburg offers two condensed seven-week sessions, as does Susquehanna, and a full 14-week session. It allows flexibility for students who may need to withdraw for health reasons, for example, and return later in the semester. Winter sessions would allow such students to complete fall courses and be on pace entering the spring semester, McGuire said.
Like Bloomsburg and Bucknell, Susquehanna isn’t seeing a “gap year” trend, Menifee said. Classes at Susquehanna begin Aug. 24. Students have options for in-person and remote learning.
“We are preparing for a hybrid system so that students have in-person and remote options. We can accommodate students that are seeking a remote-only experience. As of (Monday), we have received and approved eight requests for a remote-only experience,” Menifee said.
Bloomsburg is preparing for remote-only, in-person and blended experiences.
“We have developed 60 technology-enhanced classrooms that allow a professor to teach the lecture directly with students live, if they prefer, remotely to access the course. We have made every effort to maximize the amount of face-to-face instruction we could provide under social distancing rules,” McGuire said.