The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Reform Caucus was renewed Wednesday following the release of a report on the agency's need to improve staffing and employee wellness programs.
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, chairman of the bipartisan BOP Reform Caucus, cited the U.S. Government Accountability Office's 2021 report showing inconsistencies within the BOP's data collection systems and an inability to use the data to improve agency policies and operations for renewing further oversight of the federal prisons.
“As the Chair of the BOP Reform Caucus, my priority is to ensure the health and safety of the heroes who operate and secure our federal prisons every day, as well as the inmates housed in these facilities, and the communities across our nation impacted by BOP policies," Keller said. "In light of the GAO’s findings, it’s clear that this bipartisan caucus is needed now more than ever to identify shortcomings in the BOP’s operations and work collaboratively to correct course. Moreover, addressing the BOP’s failed policies during the COVID-19 pandemic which put our corrections officers and the communities they serve at risk is just the beginning of this caucus’ important work to increase accountability and transparency within the BOP and hold its leadership in Washington, D.C. accountable."
Two federal prisons, U.S. Penitentiary at Lewisburg and Allenwood Federal Correctional Complex, are located in the 12th Congressional District which Keller serves.
Also serving on the BOP Reform Caucus are U.S. Rep. Glenn "GT" Thompson, and U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, both of Pennsylvania; U.S. Rep.Elise Stefanik, of New York; U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, and U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, both of Illinois; U.S. Rep Andy Kim, of New Jersey; U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon, of Indiana; U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, of Wisconsin and U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, of Texas.
— MARCIA MOORE