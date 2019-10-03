SUNBURY — Weis Markets has promoted Matt Burke to oversee the daily operations of 67 stores in Northeast Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.
As regional vice president, Burke will be responsible for stores in Sunbury and other Valley locations.
He replaces Jimmy Daly, who retired from the Sunbury-based grocery chain.
“Matt brings a wealth of experience in building associate engagement and leading successful teams while achieving strong business results. We look forward to working with him in his new role,” said Kurt Schertle, Weis Markets chief operating officer. “We’d also like to thank Jimmy Daly for his years of service and for the leadership he provided during his time with our company. We wish him well in the years ahead.”
Burke joined the company in 2016 as district manager for the Central Susquehanna Valley/Sunbury area and has more than 25 years of store and multi-unit retail management experience.
