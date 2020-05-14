NORTHUMBERLAND — Business at places like W&L Subaru in Northumberland has been surprisingly good since car dealerships were allowed to reopen during the COVID-19 crisis in the Valley, according to one of the owners, Andy Long.
Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour counties are in yellow — the first phase of re-opening since May 8, meaning car dealerships were allowed to start making sales after a couple of weeks of online sales only. W&L Subaru at 535 Point Township Drive is ranked fourth in the nation for sales right now and is on track to sell at least 150 new vehicles before the end of the month, which would be an all-time record for car volume at the location, Long said.
"Service is busy, sales are doing really, really well, better than I expected," said Long. "I think people feel good about buying a car. They like doing it and it's something normal."
W&L Nissan at 2039 N. Susquehanna Trail, Hummels Wharf, is on track to fall just short of 40 units, which is an average month for that particular location. W&L shut down the service department in the first week of April even though that portion of car dealerships were allowed to remain open, said Long.
Now that they're open, the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health are being followed. That means the car salesman is not accompanying customers on test drives and every car is cleaned thoroughly after being driven.
"It's a strange time, not just for the car business, but for everyone," said Long. "People like to look at the cars, they like to kick the tires and see what they're buying."
Bob Zimmerman Jr., co-owner of Zimmerman Motors at 1435 Market St., Sunbury, said all CDC and state guidelines are being followed and customers can meet with sales representatives by appointment only. The nearby service department never shut down.
"We're busy, knock on wood," said Zimmerman. "It's down compared to what a normal spring is. Spring is typically the busiest time of the year, so to be shut down in March and April really hurt the company. I don't think we'll be able to say we had a normal month. It's better than anticipated."
People were purchasing cars they never tested. The company delivered a vehicle to Lancaster to a couple who only saw 20 pictures of the vehicle, said Zimmerman.
"They were happy campers and they signed the paperwork in the driveway," he said. "No trade involved."
Brian Campbell, of Lewisburg, purchased a 2017 Ford Explorer from Sunbury Motors on Saturday. He was originally set up to make the purchase online but he went into the to sign the final paperwork on Saturday and was able to test drive it before making the decision.
"It was a little different," said Campbell. "I felt at ease over the phone. My concern was not getting to test drive it, but the timing of the county turning to yellow helped."
The family of five had a 2009 Toyota Sienna van with 150,000 miles on it. They take a trip to the Outer Banks in North Carolina every year, but Campbell knew it wouldn't make it down there this year.
"I wasn't sure if we were able to go this year, so there was no rush," he said.
Campbell said he liked shopping online.
"It was nice to browse online and shop without a salesperson coming to ask all their questions about what you’re looking for," he said. "Online is like going to their lot on a Sunday and nobody is there."
People are buying new and used cars while truck sales are up by 75 percent, Zimmerman said.
"We anticipated the industry would take six months to a year to come back," he said. "We found there is enough enthusiasm and enough understanding of what's going on."
Trouble down the road
The upbeat outlook may not last through the summer though, said Long.
Many car factories are not up and running, so while dealerships have plenty of inventory now, that might not be the case come July or August.
"I was worried, and I'm still worried," said Long. "You can't shut down the economy and expect it to be OK. We're going to go from the virus to having cars to not having the inventory in the summer."
Zimmerman said he isn't fearful. He believes some of the factories will be back in production and be phasing in work for July and August.