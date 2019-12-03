By Grace opens doors to launch fundraising event

MIDDLEBURG — Sue Mull and Susan Straub brought bagfuls of blankets to the By Grace Transitional Home during Monday's open house event.
The open house kicked off a fundraising event for the transitional home in downtown Middleburg that has served 80 homeless women and their children since June 2016. Case manager Tammy Clinger said the goal is $10,000.
"This is a place for people who need a home and they get guidance. We really like it," said Mull, of Shamokin Dam, as tears formed in the corner of her eyes.
It's not uncommon to see people wipe their eyes as they listen to residents like Ashlee Austinson talk about their life struggles that led them to the home.
Brenda Bowersox has heard the stories many times but still tears up as Austinson recounted her difficult year that began with the unexpected death of her mother as Austinson was headed to jail.
"I struggled a lot," the 32-year-old woman said.
Without a stable home to return to after completing her jail sentence, Austinson was referred to By Grace by a probation officer.
"We see her potential," Bowersox said.
Austinson said she's found a new family among the 12 women and eight children aged 5 months to 8 years who live at the home and volunteers that keep it running.
"They've supported me, loved me and lectured me a little," she said.
The average stay at the home is 14 months as the women take part in counseling, parenting classes and job searches. Five of the residents have full-time jobs, said Bowersox.
Kelly Wertz has been living at By Grace since early September and hopes to find a job soon as she works to regain her independence while being supported by the other women.
"We've been through the same thing. We're all sisters," Wertz said.
Donations to By Grace Transitional Home may be mailed to the home at 8 East Oak St., Middleburg, Pa., 17842 or Grace Covenant Church at 99 Cafe Lane, Middleburg, Pa., 17842.