One of the most important lessons for the 57 kids at this year’s Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet is self-confidence.
Camp Cadet is a weeklong summer program run by the Pennsylvania State Police. The campers stay at Susquehanna University and learn about the military, law enforcement and emergency services.
One of the camp’s junior counselors, Sarah Mahoney, a 16-year-old from Lewisburg returning for her second year, says that she enjoyed the impact Camp Cadet had on her.
“The camp forced me to go outside my comfort zone and do things I never thought I would do, “ said Mahoney. “It’s a great opportunity for students to increase their discipline, gain self-confidence and to learn to push themselves while achieving their potential.”
One of the best ways the cadets learn self-confidence is from the rock wall brought in by the National Guard.
“There are some kids who struggle to get up it, but when they do they feel pretty good. You can see the smile on their faces,” said Rick Blair, a state trooper and director of the camp.
That exact scenario happened with 12-year old Derek Savidge of Selinsgrove.
After struggling twice to go up the more than 30-foot tall structure Savidge made it to the top and hit a red button at the top, sounding off a buzzer.
“Very challenging, but I pushed through, said Savidge. “It felt good to press the button.”
Graduation for cadets takes place tonight at 6 at Susquehanna University.