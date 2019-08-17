Candidates for Keller's seat have different backgrounds, but share similar traits

The three candidates running in Tuesday's special election to fill the open Pennsylvania House seat representing the 85th District couldn't be more different in background. One is an entrepreneur, another a physician, and the third, a retiree, a former banker.
Yet they all share some similar character traits: Persistence, goal-oriented thinking and dedication to their stated values.
Democrat Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay, Republican David Rowe, and Clair Moyer, a registered Republican running a write-in campaign, will be vying for your votes.
The candidates this week allowed The Daily Item to take a peek behind their public personas, and learn what influences, both personal and public, helped drive them to seek election.
Rowe was born in Vicksburg and is the youngest of four siblings, two sisters and a brother; Rager-Kay comes from Nanty Glo, a small town near Altoona. She is the youngest of three sisters. And Moyer was born in Lewisburg. He was one of three siblings, along with his brother and sister.
Rowe, the entrepreneur
“I grew up in Vicksburg,” Rowe said. “and moved with my family to East Buffalo Township when I was 13.”
Rowe was homeschooled. His father, John Rowe, whom David described as one of his role models, worked for the Bureau of Prisons.
Rowe furthered his education at the National Sun Yat Sen University in southern Taiwan studying Mandarin Chinese. “It was a wonderful experience,” he said. “I was the only American in my class, so it was a time for me to experience different cultures, different perspectives.”
While growing up, Rowe said, he had no real sense of what he wanted to do.
“Things just developed organically,” he said. “When I see opportunities, I am ready to jump at them. That describes my political life and my business life. I definitely have not had a lot of long-term planning, rather seeing opportunities and jumping at it.”
Rowe has had a number of role models growing up, he said. His mother, Sherry Rowe put a hold on her career to educate him. His father worked long days and would sometimes stay overnight.
“He was an executive associate warden at the Allenwood Penitentiary,” Rowe said. “There were days where he would have to stay there. ... I remember there were days when there were certain emergencies where he wouldn’t come home. He is also a veteran, so he set an example there for me. I don’t know if I could point to a specific role model other than my parents, my brother (John Rowe), my first employer (the Farmers Market in Lewisburg).”
Rowe owns Crossfit Lewisburg. It is the first business he started and it is thriving.
After returning home from China, when he looked at the areas he had a passion for it always seemed to come back to knowing that he made some sort of lasting difference in somebody’s life.
“In the fitness industry, when someone does their first pullup, or when an elderly person who has difficulty getting out of their chair suddenly can stand up. Or when a guy who weighs 400 pounds loses 200 pounds and gets a new lease on life those are the things where I see a positive impact made. I always had the vision to do something with an impact that is lasting as a motivating factor.
“I enjoy being an entrepreneur from this aspect: The only limits are how hard I am willing to work. And that is what I love. I know that how hard you work is how much you’ll succeed. And that work ethic is something that has been cultivated in me by a number of people, particularly my parents.”
Rowe has always been a Republican. When he was nine, he and his father would be involved in political campaigns.
“To me, getting involved is something you did,” he said. “It is not a burden to me. A lot of people have fought and died to give us the opportunity to elect our own leaders, and far too many people don’t take it seriously enough. I always wanted to be involved.
“What happened in East Buffalo Township, there was an opportunity to get involved and he jumped at it. When Fred Keller went to Congress, I saw an opportunity arise to represent the people of the district. I believe share a lot of their perspectives and opinions, and that is what made me decide to run.”
Dr. Jenn
The youngest of three sisters, Rager-Kay grew up in the coal-mining town of Nanty Glo.
“My dad (Ken Rager) was in the coal mines,” Rager-Kay said. “My grandfather died of black lung disease caused by coal mines. All my uncles were in the coal mines. Back home you were either a coal miner or a steel mill worker. Besides that there wasn’t a whole lot. Now, when I go back it is very desolate because a lot of the plants closed.”
Ken, a marine and Vietnam War veteran, worked various shifts. Hoot owl was one of them, and that was when she learned what a night shift was called.
“My dad would leave as we were going to sleep at night, and always came home dirty and dusty,” Rager-Kay recalled. “He would take a shower, but his hands would never be clean. You could always see the black where his fingerprints are. Growing up as a kid, we thought that was kind of neat, cool, not understanding the dangers of the mines.”
The mines closed when Rager-Kay was in first grade. “My dad and his buddies needed to find work to support their families, and they found work in Washington, D.C., at Dulles Airport, in 1985, when it was just being built up.
Where we lived was all we knew, but my bubble burst when our family was uprooted to West Virginia, to be closer to my dad’s work. The family ended up in Martinsburg, West Virginia.”
“As academically inclined as I was in high school,” she recalled, “Even by my senior year I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I told my teacher I liked public speaking and helping people.”
Out of that came her undergraduate degree at the University of West Virginia in speech pathology.
Rager-Kay could have applied to other schools but didn’t want to burden her parents with student loan debt. They were lower middle class, not poor enough to qualify for grants, but didn’t have enough money to pay for college. So she chose an in-state school.
These struggles have influenced much of who she is today, Rager-Kay said.
“I was bullied incessantly growing up by schoolmates,” she recalled of her early school days. “I was the smart, nerdy kid who had glasses and braces and hand-me-downs. Our family never had much money. I got stuff passed down from my sisters. My personality now, how outspoken I am. ... Not that I would give any bully credit for who I am today, but I certainly have a thick skin and am headstrong, though I attribute that to my dad as well.”
In her junior year at West Virginia, she decided to become an ear, nose and throat surgeon. “I was fascinated. I fell in love with the specialty.”
She and her husband, Peter Kay, moved to the Valley ... She married in 2008 and they were both small-town people...”I loved the idea of coming back to Pennsylvania.”
Peter is now the public defender in Snyder County.
“I have never had an interest in running for public office,” she said. “But after 2016 I wasn’t happy with the way things were going. I wanted my son to grow up in a world that was nonpartisan. I realized that volunteering was one thing, but in order to make a change, you sometimes have to do things yourself.”
When she decided to run she and her husband talked to their son, who was only five at the time.
“He turned out to be my inspiration because he was always saying ‘when I grow up I want to make the world a better place,’” she said. “That went to my heart.”
Rager-Kay describes herself as dedicated. Determined.
“That is who I am,” she said. “When I have a goal, I work to get it accomplished and I don’t give up very easily.”
Clair Moyer: Public service
Born in Lewisburg, "my father (FATHER's NAME) and his brother (BROTHER'S NAME) worked for Chef Boyardee all their lives," Moyer said. "They called them big and little Moyer."
Moyer said all of his schooling was in Lewisburg.
It was during the Vietnam War when Moyer received his draft notice. The Navy had a program called the buddy system. "Five of us who received our draft notices at the same time decided to join the Navy under the buddy program. They didn't tell us that this only counted in boot camp. I actually wanted to fly, be a pilot, but during testing, I had trouble reading some of the numbers on a screen."
He started off in aviation maintenance administration, "so I could still be around airplanes. I just couldn't fly them. They needed someone who could take care of all the records on an aircraft, particularly in a combat situation, where a lot of aircraft get shot. Our area was also in charge of decoding communication between ships."
Moyer served three tours in Vietnam.
When he got out of the service and returned home, "I wanted to set the world on fire," he said. "I knew I was going to go to college."
Nobody in his family had gone to college.
"I decided to break the mold and be the first one in my family to go to college," he said. "I think in a way that I've been a role model for others in my family, who moved on to college.
"I always had a desire to learn. I just didn't like someone telling me what to do. I wanted to figure it out myself."
Moyer became a banker almost by chance. A friend who worked at a bank suggested he put in an application. "They had a great benefits package," Moyer sighed. "Those were the days."
His parents were Democrats and so was Moyer for a while, "but I got to the point where I said this two-party system doesn't cut it for me. So I became a non-partisan. He eventually became a Republican, thanks to some friends in the Lewisburg Lions Club."
The man he admires most is George Washington.
"He was quite an individual," Moyer noted. "He stood up for what he believed was right."
People who don't know him very well might be surprised at the community services in which he participates. He has umpired in a PONY baseball league and is now a part-time school bus driver.
"No matter where I was I got involved in my community," he said. "I think you have to. You have to make the time. I enjoy doing these things.
Moyer said he always tells people "can't" is not in his vocabulary.
"If I want to do something, I'll do it." he said. "I have always been a doer. ... That is the kind of individual I am. If I think something is wrong I'll try to do the right things. That's why I took on the idea of running as a write-in. ... I know what my odds are, but I still feel it can be done."