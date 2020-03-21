NORTHUMBERLAND — Some employees of car dealerships were made aware by Gov. Tom Wolf they would be sent home and unable to work, leaving owners saddened to be the bearer of bad news.
"That’s devastating. We just spent a lot of money on a new store. I gotta go talk to 40 employees ... and tell them that I gotta lay them off Monday," W&L Subaru general manager Andy Long said.
"We’re a family-owned company and they’re part of our family ... They have kids and families that they've got to support financially. But the No. 1 thing, they do have to keep their family safe."
Long was reacting to Wolf's mandatory shutdown of nonessential businesses while the state continues its efforts to keep people safe from the rapid growth of COVID-19 throughout the state.
Montour County is the only county to report a COVID-19 case so far even though Geisinger Medical Center announced they were treating three cases. It is not known if the Montour County case is being handled at Geisinger.
"We do understand it. We’re going to do the best we can to support them (employees). We’re doing some special things for our employees that I really don’t want to get into and advertise. We’re taking care of some things for them that we don’t have to. They’re part of us. We’re a pretty sound company so we can do these things and Subaru is a great manufacturer and they really stepped up and they’re going to help us along the way. Help us with a couple of things financially, to help us through this time."
Long said he believes the economy will bounce back once the pandemic is over.
"Our business is all momentum, so the one thing that scares me is we came to a screeching halt. It’s like a freight train rolling and you come to screeching halt. It takes a little time to get up and running again. That’s my big concern," he said.
"If you look at South Korea and China six weeks ago, their economies took a huge dip. And they recovered very, very fast. And now the economy in China is flourishing at this moment. So, hopefully, we can bounce back. I’m trying to be optimistic. I think it’ll get turned around and life will get back to normal, it’s just that time period."
Long, like all Valley dealerships, said vehicle service will remain open.
"We've been offering customers to go pick their vehicles up (for service). They don't have to come in if they feel threatened by the virus or whatever. We wipe them down when we pick them up. We take them back and we wipe them down in the driveway for them and drop them off," Long said.
In Danville, Josh Hawkins, general manager of Hawkins Chevrolet, said he understands the shutdown.
"On the sales side, we're shutting down. I'm not a medical professional, so I don't know whether it's needed or not. It seems like shutting down could be the right thing to do to keep everyone safe," he said. "My dislike for it (the shutdown) came with the fact it essentially gave us three hours to follow his (Wolf's) wishes. But he also said he wouldn't enforce it until Saturday."
Wolf later Friday extended the enforcement deadline to Monday.
"But really, that makes it really challenging on businesses. I think it could have been thought out and performed a lot better. I think it adds to peoples' anxiety and panic rushing into it like that. If it was done a little more orderly, there'd be a lot less anxiety and a lot less panic."
Planning ahead will is nerve-wracking, Hawkins said.
"That’s the hardest part for me and makes me the most nervous, just not knowing," he said. "I’m planning on at least four weeks and thinking that it’s going to be more like six weeks. I’m really hoping it’s not any more than that, but again, I have no idea. I don’t think it’s going to be one or two weeks."