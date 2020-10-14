MIDDLEBURG — The application deadline has been extended for Snyder County small businesses, nonprofit organizations and municipalities to seek grant money for COVID-19 expenses.
The deadline is now Oct. 30 for the COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant.
The county allocated $1.3 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Securities Act (CARES Act), through the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to this program.
Funds are available for costs incurred from March 1 to Dec. 30, 2020 for the prevention, preparedness and response to the COVID-19 crisis. For a full list of eligibility requirements and grant application forms, . The due dates on the forms can be disregarded as they reflect the original deadline.
SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) is assisting the county by providing professional expertise and grant administrative services, as well as activity development and management to ensure accuracy and adherence with federal and state regulations.
County Commissioner Joe Kantz said he hopes more businesses will apply by the end of the month.
“We'd especially like to see more small businesses apply for these grants. We’ve extended the deadline for this opportunity to help them recover from the pandemic’s effects,” he said.