The dire need for providing health care workers with more ventilators, masks and other personal protective equipment that are vital on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis was the subject of a Wednesday morning conference call attended by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, a Pennsylvania Democrat, and Service Employees International Union President Mary Kay Henry.
Front-line health care workers need help, Casey began, "and the Trump administration has a lot of explaining to do. These brave soldiers, heading into battle, hour after hour, day after day, and now week after week without the protective equipment that they need is not only embarrassing, but it is very dangerous. It is not in any way consistent with our values."
The administration, Casey said, has to be "pushed to operationalize fully the Defense Production Act. We have to make sure that right now, no matter what it takes, no matter how much it costs we need to get protective equipment to every front line health care worker who needs it."
During this crisis, added Henry, "our heroic health care workers are standing between us and disaster. Many are working without personal protective equipment, and it is imperative that the federal government immediately, and for the duration of the crisis procure, produce and provide ample protective equipment to health care workers."
As an example, Henry said workers are being asked to store their masks in paper bags overnight and use them from patient room to patient room instead of discarding them, as they are normally trained to do.
President Trump, Henry contends, botched the early response to this crisis "and should be held accountable for his failure to accelerate the manufacture and delivery of ventilators and other medical supplies as the country grapples with nationwide shortages."
The conference call was organized under the auspices of Protect Our Care, a progressive advocacy group whose stated mission is to protect and strengthen health care.