The Census 2020 effort to recruit census takers is in full swing in the Valley — and applicants are badly needed — said a Census supervisor.
The hourly wages for census taker positions (they also get mileage) varies as follows: Montour County, $26.50 per hour; Northumberland, $15.50; Snyder, $14.50; and Union, $17.50.
Most census taker positions will last for several weeks, said Steve Shope, supervisory partnership specialist, Census 2020.
"We need people en masse," Shope said. "At the moment, we just don't have the numbers we need in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties — and elsewhere."
Today there is an "awareness-raising Census 2020 event, 1:30-3:30 at the Thomas Beaver Free Library, in Danville [317 Ferry St.]," Shope said.
"We'll see a lot of similar events in the area, but the only way to apply for a job is online," he said.
Go to Census2020.gov/jobs. From there prospective workers have to answer a series of questions.
"There are census takers and area coordinator jobs," Shope said. "Applicants will go into a single pool from which census takers and supervisors will be chosen. It won't take long for us to respond."
The 2020 Census is less than three months away.
Counting everyone who lives in the United States is a huge undertaking — "and we need everyone’s help to ensure a complete and accurate count," said Rachel Ortiz, media coordinator, U.S. Dept. of Commerce, U.S. Census Bureau.
"Getting an accurate count in our local communities is important to our area’s future," she said. "Results of the 2020 Census will be used to determine the number of seats our state will hold in the U.S. House of Representatives. In our region alone, the Census will provide job opportunities for thousands of citizens."
The data will also be used by federal organizations, Ortiz said, to determine how billions of dollars in federal funds are allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers every year for the next 10 years for critical public services like hospitals and healthcare clinics, schools and education programs, roads and bridges and emergency response.
Citizens can respond to the census online this year.
March 12-20: An invitation to respond online to the census should arrive in the mail
March 16-24: A reminder letter is sent out
April 1: Census Day
Anyone who hasn't responded:
March 26-April 3: A reminder postcard will be sent out
April 8-16: A reminder letter and paper questionnaire sent out.
April: 20-27: A final reminder letter is sent out before Census officials follow up with an in-person visit.