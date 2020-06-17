The latest census response data is in and two Valley counties are at opposite ends of the spectrum.
While the overall census response rate in Pennsylvania is 64.7 percent (ranking 17th in the nation) as of Sunday, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, Snyder County showed a 70.3 percent response rate, placing it 11th best in the state. The Montour County response rate, however, was 57.3 percent, placing it 52nd out of 67 counties.
Union County is 21st in the state, with a 67.2 percent response rate, and Northumberland is the 36th best county, with a 61.7 response rate.
Bucks County showed the greatest response rate to the census so far, at 73.9 percent.
“There isn’t one particular reason why a specific area is struggling," said John Buffone, media specialist, U.S. Dept. of Commerce, Bureau of Census, Philadelphia region.
"Due to COVID-19, some areas did not receive a paper census packet until last month," Buffone said. "But we encourage every household to respond via online (my2020census.gov), phone or mail to take an active role in the funding and congressional representation of their communities. Every response is important in a decennial census.”
No Valley towns rank in top 100 in statewide reporting, according to the Census Bureau.
Tied for 161st place was Shamokin Dam, 71.9 percent. The top reporting town in Pennsylvania was Rose Valley, at 85.9 percent.
Because of COVID-19, the entire timeline had to be adjusted, Buffone said on Tuesday.
“We adjusted some dates to fully coordinate with national, state and local health guidelines," he said. "We paused our update leave effort that hand delivers census packets to households that don’t receive traditional mail. We have restarted that process in May. The deadline to self-respond to the census has also been pushed from July to October 31, 2020.”
Census officials are trying to encourage more people to respond, Buffone explained.
“Our partnership program is vital to ensuring the most accurate count possible," he said.
"We have connected with numerous local businesses and non-profits in the Central Susquehanna Valley Region that can help spread the importance of the census in a number of ways," Buffone noted. "Those trusted voices of the community carry a lot of influence and their commitment to the 2020 Census have been paramount to our effort.”
Despite unprecedented challenges from a pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau has reached its predicted goal for households answering the 2020 census questionnaire on their own — 60.5 percent. As of Sunday, the national response rate was 61.4 percent.
The self-response rate will likely grow higher before the next phase of the 2020 headcount begins in August. That’s when hundreds of thousands of census-takers start knocking on the doors of homes whose residents haven’t yet answered the census questions.
Bureau officials are “thrilled” about reaching the milestone.
“However, our job is not yet complete,” Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham said in an emailed statement. “We are still pushing to have as many households as possible respond online, by phone or by mail.”
The door-knocking phase originally was supposed to start in May, but it was delayed until August because of the spread of the new coronavirus. The pandemic also forced the Census Bureau to suspend field operations for a month and a half, pushed back the deadline for ending the count from the end of July to the end of October and led the agency to ask Congress for delays in turning over reapportionment and redistricting data.
“Now we’re in uncharted territory, with a dramatically extended time-frame for self-response and door-knocking not scheduled to start for another two months,” said Steven Romalewski, director of CUNY Mapping Service at the Center for Urban Research. “The new time frame provides an unprecedented opportunity to boost self-response rates and therefore reduce the universe of households that will need to be counted in-person — perhaps substantially.”
The final self-response rate was 66.5 percent during the 2010 census when most households mailed back answered paper questionnaires.
Associated Press contributed to this report