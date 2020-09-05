SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has been recognized as one of Pennsylvania’s leading universities in its use of renewable energy, according to PennEnvironment Research and Policy Center.
Susquehanna is ranked 18th nationwide for transitioning 50 percent of the university’s fleet to clean vehicles.
In 2018, the university installed a solar array that supplies 30 percent of the campus' electricity needs, the largest university-sponsored solar array in Pennsylvania.
The 12,000-panel, 14-acre project is located at Susquehanna’s Center for Environmental Education and Research along the western border of campus on Sassafras Street. The array produces more than 5,300-megawatt hours per year of electricity, enough to power all of the campus' residence halls and avoid greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to taking approximately 787 cars off the road each year.
The university employs a flock of sheep to graze around the solar array to keep the grass trimmed, as tall grass and weeds cast sun-blocking shade that impedes the array’s efficiency. The sheep also eliminate the need for diesel-fueled lawnmowers — further demonstrating the university’s commitment to sustainability.
The university also purchases other energy from sustainable sources.
“College campuses are natural leaders when it comes to transitioning to 100 percent clean, renewable energy,” said Ashleigh Deemer, deputy director at PennEnvironment Research and Policy Center. “We’re excited to celebrate the fact that so many colleges and universities in Pennsylvania are leading the way in doing just that.”
The PennEnvironment Research and Policy Center is a statewide non-profit environmental group dedicated to protecting water, air and open spaces.