SELINSGROVE — Briggon D. Bobb has been tapped to serve as executive director of the Central Susquehanna 911 beginning Aug. 3.
The board of directors of the 911 system serving Snyder and Union counties announced the appointment Wednesday. Bobb will be paid $69,500 a year.
Bobb served for more than 20 years in the Army, including as a supervisory special agent who worked closely with emergency personnel to coordinate responses.
A graduate of West Snyder High School, he received a bachelor of arts degree from Lock Haven University and a master’s degree from American Military University.
— MARCIA MOORE