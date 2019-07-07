Businesses operating 100 years or longer are spread across the Susquehanna Valley.

The Daily Item identified 30 that surpassed the century mark.

Mifflinburg Farmers Exchange reached its 101st year in business in 2019. About 8 miles east and north from the feed mill and retailer is H&C Grove's Mill outside Lewisburg, which has been up and running since 1783.

Some like Forest House Hotel have a colorful history, the tale of the Dorman panther slayer particularly intriguing. Cole's Hardware was rooted in a time where the company patriarch sold goods off the back of a horse-drawn wagon.

Wagons like those were manufactured locally, including by the man who launched what would become Zimmerman Motors. Horses powered the Zimmerman carriages before the business began to market automobiles.

Robert C. Zimmerman Jr. said people tend to think that after remaining open five years, that business has been around for a long time. Entrepreneurs come and go. In this edition. those who've had to use three digits to tick off their years in business are recognized.

The businesses were sourced from the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, Bucknell University Small Business Development Center, elected officials and local historians. A resulting list isn't meant to be comprehensive.