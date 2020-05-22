While the count of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 throughout Geisinger Health System continues to drop, Dr. Jaewon Ryu, the system’s president and CEO, warned against easing up on protective health and safety measures.
Ryu estimated there were slightly more than 60 such patients in Geisinger hospitals when he spoke with media members Friday.
“That’s the lowest level we’ve seen really since early April,” Ryu said, adding that he thought the count could drop over the coming two weeks.
Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday during a press briefing that there’s been “sustained reductions in hospitalizations” across Pennsylvania: from 2,618 on May 8 to 1,667 Thursday. The number of patients on ventilators dropped from 505 to 347 during that same time period, Wolf said.
“Our new case rate has been shrinking. It shrank by more than half from May 8 to May 15. And it declined by another third from May 15 just to yesterday,” Wolf said.
More than 20,000 people have been tested through Geisinger for COVID-19, with about 14 percent, or 2,800, having tested positive. About 500 patients in all have been hospitalized during the pandemic, Ryu said.
“This also means that a lot of people are making full recoveries and being discharged home,” Ryu said.
Ryu repeatedly emphasized the need for the public to continue practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, wearing masks when leaving home, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and checking on friends, family and neighbors.
He acknowledged a shift in safety recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which found that surface-spread of the virus is less of a threat than initially thought. The main transmission threat is person-to-person through respiratory droplets, the CDC states. However, Ryu said high-touch surfaces like doorknobs may still pose a greater risk than average surfaces.
Ryu reinforced that masking is a must at Geisinger facilities and encouraged the public to adhere to recommendations that masks be worn in places like supermarkets and doctor offices.
“Every person who steps foot on our campus, masking is absolutely required, and so is screening,” Ryu said. “I think wearing a mask is absolutely here to stay. It needs to be here to stay, at least until we have a vaccine.”
As more counties shift away from the red phase of the state’s three-tier color-coded system for reopening, Ryu warned that people must remain vigilant to prevent an outbreak. He said people should stay home as much as possible and follow hygiene and masking recommendations.
Geisinger limited use of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug given emergency approval by the Food and Drug Administration in treating COVID-19 patients. Ryu said discoveries of potentially fatal cardiac side-effects caused Geisinger to limit the drug’s use to a narrow segment of hospitalized patients who are closely monitored.
According to Ryu, Geisinger is working with area nursing and long-term care facilities to ensure proper testing protocol is in place for patients discharged to those facilities. He also confirmed Geisinger has its first case of pediatric inflammatory syndrome, a disease where organs are inflamed after a child is infected or is exposed to the coronavirus. According to the CDC, most children recover with medical care.