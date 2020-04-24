Backing plans for a phased-in opening of the nation and state, Geisinger President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu said Friday the health system will follow a similar approach to bringing elective and non-emergent surgeries back into the hospital's plans.
In a Skype call with reporters on Friday, Ryu said the hospital is losing about $100 million a month. Hospital leaders, he said, have already had discussions about when to bring back elective procedures, but want to make sure providers have all the tools they need to fight COVID-19 and appropriately handle elective surgeries.
"We had a lot of discussion about when we would do surgeries again," he said, noting physicians are doing thousands of telemedicine visits daily. "Our physicians and providers hear about their needs. We are as eager as anyone to reinstate these procedures. We've been discussing which categories of cases and procedures that would go first. Some of these cases will need beds, ventilators, ICUs and blood."
Ryu said hospital officials estimated early on the coronavirus could have a $100 million per month impact on the system. He said projections are tracking that way, and some funding from the CARES Act — including $40 million for operations in Pennsylvania — helped defray those costs.
The losses have an impact on hospital workers, both personally and financially. An employee assistance fund has been set up for those workers who might need money for rent, food, or transportation. Employees may be eligible for up to $1,000, Ryu said.
Other resources are available too.
"These are trying times in workplace and home environments," he said, "Everybody's lives have been disrupted. Our staff has responded well, but we’ve set up a variety of things, including easy access to counseling, child care on-site at many of our campuses."
Health care workers have been inundated with cases of COVID-19 throughout the system. Ryu said Geisinger had tested more than 11,000 people as of Thursday and about 15 percent were positive. The system has seen about 300 hospitalizations, including 100 who are still in the hospital.
"We've able to discharge about 180 patients," he said. "Fifty have come out ICUs, and 30 have come off ventilators. While this virus is still very serious, it's good to remind ourselves that a lot of good things are happening and a lot of people have recovered."
Ryu said 100 hospital employees have tested positive over the course of the outbreak and four providers required hospitalization. All have been treated and released.
Antibody testing
Ryu said antibody testing is something that intrigues hospital officials, but right now the system is using a commercial test kit.
Noting that testing is used for both diagnosis and to track the disease, he said the emerging technology isn't quite accurate enough.
Dr. Jeffrey Engel, executive director of a national organization of disease investigators, the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists, said the first question he would ask is what antibody test was used. Dozens of blood tests are being marketed in the United States that are not entirely accurate and are not comparable to each other, according to a report released this week by researchers at Johns Hopkins University.
Even a small rate of false positives can substantially distort the understanding of how many people have been infected. It's even possible false positives could outnumber real positives.
The Food and Drug Administration is overseeing a validation process for ensuring that commercial tests are accurate. So far the agency has authorized only four. Dozens of other tests are being marketed in the U.S. without such authorization.
It's still not quite as accurate as we would want it to be," Ryu said. "We are intrigued at using it to track the disease, allowing a look at the population and community and how many have been exposed."