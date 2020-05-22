The credit for getting the state to open up Snyder County goes to the county commissioners, said board chairman Joe Kantz.
"In my opinion, our dialogue and persistence with the governor's office paid off," he said of their daily urging to reopen businesses in Snyder County where positive COVID-19 cases have been low. "If we had not been as bold this would not have happened."
Still, Kantz said caution must be taken by residents when they venture out in public by wearing masks and following other health guidelines.
"We have to continue to use common sense and take the guidelines seriously," he said.
One of Kantz' first calls after learning Friday morning that the county was among the first in Pennsylvania to go green was to Margie Deppen, general manager of the Susquehanna Valley Mall which has been closed for two months.
Deppen said the mall will reopen on Friday with stores permitting a limited number of customers at a time.
The state, however, is not releasing the rules and regulations for reopening until next week so she didn't have some specifics about how that will occur and whether hair salons will also reopen.
At least one store, Books-A-Million, has permanently closed.
Deppen expects Victoria's Secret and Bath and Body Works stores will remain open at the mall despite their ownership company closing more than 200 stores nationwide amid the pandemic.
"Those stores do very well here," she said.
Kantz said the lengthy shutdown will leave a significant economic impact on the county's budget and about 100 small businesses in the county that he expects will never reopen.
"Some won't recover from going eight to nine weeks without an income," said Kantz.
He anticipates the county could lose about $1 million in revenue, from state cuts to less property tax from appeals to people being unable to pay bills.