MIDDLEBURG — After raising alarm bells about a $1.7 million deficit in Snyder County's 2021 spending plan, board chairman Joe Kantz said the budget will likely be balanced without a tax hike or closing the county jail.
"We've been working on the budget, refining it and re-tuning the budget. I think we will be balanced with no tax increase but by the skin of our teeth," he said.
The county board is scheduled to adopt the nearly $20 million budget on Tuesday.
"Our original (draft) budget was very, very conservative because of COVID," Kantz said.
He said revenue will be up in 2021 if the vaccine for the coronavirus is made widely available "and we get control of the virus."
Among the options being considered by the county board is a proposal to eliminate the per capita tax and reduce the $3.69 million county jail budget.
"We did cut some things at the prison, safely," said Commissioner Chuck Steininger. "We tightened the belt throughout the county. We did a lot of small-dollar things" such as a new, more inexpensive cellphone plan.
The health crisis has caused inmate housing revenue at the facility to drop from an anticipated $300,000 this year to $200,000 and salaries continue to climb.
The county has had its own jail for more than a century.
Minority Commissioner Adam Ewig said the discussion of closing the jail is not related to the upcoming contract negotiations with prison employees.
"The prison is the biggest expense for the county. It needed a second look," he said.