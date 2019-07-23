MIDDLEBURG — The effort to approach county leaders to financially support the expansion of the Luzerne County Community College into Watsontown started Tuesday morning in Snyder County.
Greater Susquehanna Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Bob Garrett and Relationship Director Chris Berleth attended the Snyder County Commissioner meeting on Tuesday and asked the commissioners to consider contributing to the community college. If the county contributes toward the $100,000 a year needed to support Luzerne in Watsontown, students from the county will receive in-county tuition.
"It really makes a lot of sense and it makes education affordable for students, for parents, for everybody to have a community college that's accessible to the Valley," said Garrett.
In June, the LCCC College Board of Trustees approved an agreement with the Warrior Run School District to use the former Watsontown Elementary School for a new college campus. Starting Sept. 3, the LCCC Greater Susquehanna Center will offer classes in English, math, speech, biology, sociology, art, First Year Experience, computer information systems and CPR.
The space is provided to the college as an in-kind donation to LCCC in exchange for the reduced tuition rates. In-county students are considered any student from Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Lycoming and Clinton counties.
Garrett said students in western Snyder County would like be commuting to Harrisburg Area Community College, but those in eastern Snyder County would likely want to attend Luzerne, especially once the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway is completed.
The commissioners did not commit any funds on Tuesday, but said they would take it under consideration. Commissioner Chairman Joe Kantz said he attended the Community College Summit in October at the Albright Center in Sunbury.
"It's nothing we haven't heard before," said Kantz. "I've heard it all before. I'm interested in seeing what the other counties have to say."
Commissioner Peggy Chamberlain Roup said she supports the idea of a community college.
"We'll have to wait and see," she said.
The Chamber will attend the following meetings: 10 a.m. July 30 with Union County, 11 a.m. Aug. 1 with Lycoming County, 1 p.m. Aug. 6 with Northumberland County and 11 a.m. Aug. 13 with Montour County. The meeting for Clinton County is to be determined, Berleth said.