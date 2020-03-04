MIDDLEBURG — A 57-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man is in jail on charges he tried to arrange to have a sexual encounter with a 13-year-old girl.
Michael A. Freed, 57, answered an internet advertisement placed by Gordon Goodrow, a special agent with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General's Child Predatory Unit posing as the father of two daughters, ages 13 and 11, according to a criminal complaint.
Freed communicated with Goodrow several times via the Internet between Jan. 2 and Feb. 15 about having sexual relations with the 13-year-old girl, court records said.
He's also accused of contacting the girl and asking her to send him nude photographs of herself.
On Feb. 15, Freed showed up at a Mount Pleasant Mills church where he arranged to meet with Goodrow and his "daughter" and was immediately taken into custody, court records said.
Freed was arraigned on two counts of felony unlawful contact with a minor, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, attempted statutory sexual assault and criminal use of a communication facility before District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg. He is being held at Snyder County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.