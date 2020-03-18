Gov. Tom Wolf ordered child care facilities closed statewide Monday, causing providers like Michael Lutz to scramble and alert parents.
On Tuesday, he rushed again to reach parents when Lutz Preschool in Danville applied for a waiver to reopen Wednesday.
“There was so much miscommunication Monday,” Lutz said, his phone picking up voices of children playing in the background. He said the business can stay open as the request is processed. “I don’t know how long we’ll be able to stay open. I anticipate at some point they might mandate closures and there won’t be any waivers.”
The Wolf administration ordered the closures among many mandates and strongly encouraged suggestions to the public to help mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. The Department of Health reported the first death associated with the virus Wednesday. There were 133 confirmed cases as of noon Wednesday, up from 96 the day prior, with 1,187 negative tested.
Licensed in-home operations were permitted to stay open. Such operations are capped at six and 12 children, respectively, for family and group child care. Larger operations were ordered closed but can apply for waivers to remain open. Waivers were established to aid health care workers and first responders as they work through the pandemic as schools and other employers closed.
About 40 children are enrolled at Lutz Preschool, Director Gwen Shrawder said. About half have parents who work in some capacity with Geisinger Health System, she said.
Geisinger added temporary Kids Camp Counselors to its job openings website for several locations including Danville. Hourly pay for the positions begin at $20. Clearances are necessary and relevant experience preferred.
"This short-term opportunity will last the duration of our state’s school district closures. During this state shutdown, the staff who provide direct care to patients will need to continue to report to work. We recognize that keeping kids safe and busy during the state closures of schools and after-school activities can pose a significant challenge to working parents. These positions were created out of need to provide an alternative full-day activity schedule for children of parents who work at Geisinger," the job listing states.
Heaven’s Little Angels, Middleburg, applied for a waiver, too.
Director Ashley Smith said she simply applied for a waiver and gave little explanation for the request. The child care center employs 12 workers who care for 60 children. She wasn’t certain how many had parents who work in health care or are first responders.
Smith said Heaven’s Little Angels normally has between 45 to 50 children on any given day.
Some workers volunteered to stay home, she said. Others are doing some extra sanitization work around the center.
“Everything escalated super fast,” Smith said. “It’s obviously frustrating. We just rolled with it.”
Bonnie McDowell, CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, said the nonprofit also applied for a waiver. However, the Y remains closed as the request is processed.
Recent social media posts from the Danville Child Development Center and SUMMIT Early Learning announced their facilities closed under Wolf’s order. Attempts to reach staff at the respective organizations were unsuccessful.
Lisa Rebuck operates a family child care center from her home in rural Sunbury. She has six kids enrolled, the maximum allowed for her license.
“I still need money just like everybody else. It’s really going to hurt if I have to close,” Rebuck said. “A lot of my parents have the essential jobs that they’re still working.”
“This is so hyped up that it’s ridiculous,” Rebuck said. “I do understand that if you’re sick and have underlying problems that it’s gonna be a lot worse.”
None of the three providers received phone calls this week from parents scrambling to find child care following the governor’s mandate.
The state Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) released operational recommendations for child care providers. Among them: maintain communication with staff and families, report suspected COVID-19 cases and facility closures to the Department of Health, document actions taken and maintain evidence for an explanation.
OCDEL continues to make payments for subsidized child care, eliminated family co-pays for those whose programs closed due to the coronavirus and excused absences for children as such. The temporary measures remain in effect through April 30.
Help for small businesses like child care centers is sought by Wolf, who on Wednesday asked the U.S. Small Business Administration to declare a disaster in Pennsylvania to provide emergency loans for businesses and nonprofits.
According to the Wolf administration, up to $2 million can be loaned to nonprofits and businesses without credit available elsewhere. Funds can be used to pay employees, creditors and other bills.
Lutz said he understands the measures taken to mitigate the spread of the virus. He said he’s also concerned for all small businesses.
“Unfortunately, you just can’t shut everything down and expect all these small businesses will open up again,” Lutz said.