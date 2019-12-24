SELINSGROVE — The 30 members of St. Pius X Catholic Church's youth/children choir practiced for weeks to learn 12 songs for the Christmas Eve service.
"I'm excited," said 7-year-old Francesca Napoli just before the service got underway Tuesday.
Some of that anticipation was for the presents she'd be receiving later, but her mother, Katia Felty, said her daughter "loves to sing."
The children in the choir range in ages 2 to 18 and many perform instruments.
Chase Shattuck, 11, played the trumpet during a performance of "Go Tell It On the Mountain."
Parishioner Lou Ann Sprenkle enjoys the music - a mix of traditional and modern -so much she arrived early to watch the rehearsal.
"The kids are excited, and the parents are too," she said as she watched from a rear pew.
Choir director Chelsey Davis has her hands full with so many young choir members who perform the last Sunday of the month and during Christmas and Easter services but said her "passion for music and praising God" have eased the task.
"I don't want to push anyone away from using their God-given talent," she said of her decision to accept all who want to join.
Davis also gives each choir member a chance to shine individually.
"I feel like Oprah. Every kid that wants a solo gets a solo," she said. "You get a solo, you get a solo and you get a solo."
After practicing a song before the holiday service began, Andie Szczepkowski, 14, asked Davis if she sang it too loudly.
"No," the director responded before advising the teen to raise her voice even more. "Sing it louder."
"They sound like little angels," said church member Sarah Tirpak. "They know who they're singing to and they sing from their hearts and souls. So joyful."