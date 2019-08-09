Six-year-old Maddox Shipe wasn't able to ride a bicycle a few months ago, but Friday night he'll show off his new skills in a triathlon event at Lewisburg Community Center.
Shipe is among six children with autism between the ages of 6 and 11 who have been training with Janell Weaver to compete in the race that will have them swimming 25 yards, riding a bicycle for nine-tenths of a mile and running for one-quarter mile.
"Maddox started out not being able to ride a tricycle and now he's progressed to riding a two-wheel bike," his mother, Tiara, of New Berlin, said.
Weaver, the mother of 10-year-old Cullen (CJ), who has autism and is taking part in the special event, has been coaching the kids for the mini-triathlon in conjunction with the annual Lewisburg Youth and Adult Triathlon sponsored by Evangelical Community Hospital.
"I like to do triathlons and I like to get my kids involved," she said.
For kids with autism, however, it's more difficult for them to participate in many sports so Weaver, who has organized the annual CJ's Resolution Challenge to raise money for autism research, put together the small team and has been training the kids since March.
"This has been all about inclusion and participation," she said.
Northumberland resident Heidi Moore said her son, Carter, 6, has been challenged by the training.
"This has gotten him out of his comfort zone," she said, adding that she's seen an increase in his confidence. "He doesn't even wear his life vest at all in the pool."
Moore also learned that a specially-equipped $1,600 tricycle was available an,d through insurance, she was able to purchase it for Carter.
Shipe said she was initially reluctant to enter Maddox in the competition.
"My first thought was he's too young and he can't even ride a tricycle," she said. "As a parent of a special-needs child, you worry that they'll miss out on typical kids things. This not only gave him confidence, but it gave us parents confidence, too."
The event will begin at 5:45 p.m. today at the Lewisburg Community Center followed by the Lewisburg Youth Triathlon at 6 p.m. featuring competitors between the ages of 7 and 14. The adult triathlon will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Weaver hopes her team will attract a crowd of supporters.
"Over-the-top enthusiasm is what I want to see," she said.