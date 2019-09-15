Until last year, wondering where your recyclables go after they leave your house would have been an easy question to answer.
Most glass, plastic products and mixed paper, such as newspapers and magazines, would go from your home, picked up either at your curbside or at your local municipal recycling center, and taken to a processor. From there, most of it went overseas to China.
For years, America sold tons of used yogurt cups, juice containers, shampoo bottles and other kinds of plastic trash to China to be recycled; products that U.S. re-manufacturers often rejected because of their low market value, explained Dylan De Thomas, vice president of industry collaboration, The Recycling Partnership, a non-profit based in Falls Church, Va.
A year ago, De Thomas said, things changed drastically with the implementation of China’s National Sword program, which greatly reduced the rate at which recyclable materials were imported.
National Sword practically eliminated the Chinese market for global recyclables.
“Our recycling markets were definitely disrupted by the Chinese who are no longer taking our stuff, De Thomas said. “It caused some places to send some recyclable materials to landfill. But it is not true that all of our recyclables go to trash.
“For instance,” he said, “there is not a lot of state-level data on how much recyclable material is going to trash. But one state, Oregon, they do track it and they found that 2 percent of the collected recyclables ended up in a landfill.”
The primary effect that happened when National Sword scrap ban went into effect in March 2018 was that this market stopped completely.
But remember, De Thomas said, “China was never our majority market. When the ban was announced the scrap industry estimated that roughly a fifth of what was produced in the U.S. was hit. Nevertheless it had a strong impact. So a lot of these processing facilities, such as the one in Lycoming were just trying to find different places to sell to.”
Then things got worse, and the index prices really collapsed — a situation that became even more challenging for recycling processing facilities.
Some of the stuff that would have gone to China wound up going to other places, he said, such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines. But some of those have stopped taking some materials.
Material piles up
In the Valley, the major processor of recyclables is the Lycoming County Resource Management Facility.
“We serve our county,” said Lauren Strausser, recycling coordinator for Lycoming County. “But we also have contracts with municipalities in Union, Snyder and Northumberland counties and we have been working with them for a number of years. We go to their drop-offs and pick up the recyclables.”
Waste haulers, like Fisher’s Disposal, in Lewisburg, also use the Lycoming facility, said Gary Fisher. “We accept single-stream recyclables,” he said Thursday. “This means people can put all their recyclables in one bin. We’ll pick it up. And then we bring it to the Lycoming Processing Center. This is like most every other hauler in this area I can think of.”
Once in Lycoming, recyclables are cleaned, sorted, baled and sold to re-manufacturers in the U.S. or until recently, in large quantities to China, which took in about 20 percent of all U.S. recyclables.
This created significant logjams in the international recycling system, resulting in recycled material piling up at materials recycling facilities (MRFs) or in rare cases, buried in landfills, explained Robert Huntington, Union County recycling coordinator.
Huntington quickly added that to the best of his knowledge no Valley recyclables sent through the Lycoming recycling facility wound up in its landfill on Route 15.
Processors have had to rethink their market and sales strategy and find domestic outlets. This has recycling experts like De Thomas feeling optimistic.
For example, there is not a big market for polypropylene (plastic No. 5), he said, “but KW Plastics is the world’s largest polypropylene recycler and they are based in Troy, Alabama. They are now the primary market for places on the east coast and the southeastern U.S.”
In the plastic recycling field there has been a real investment in domestic capacity to be able to recycle those materials and roughly $400 million worth of investments in plastic recycling across the U.S., De Thomas said.
Finding a market for paper
When you are talking about recycling, De Thomas said, “roughly half of what goes into a cart is paper, mixed paper, magazines, junk mail, newspaper and cardboard. “The market for these products have collapsed in terms of value,” he explained. “Used to be mixed paper (everything other than cardboard) sold for $88 a ton in 2017 and now it’s nothing or a little below zero. People are having to pay to take it away and that is not a tenable situation.
“But we are also seeing a comeback on the paper side,” he said. “I’ve seen $3.3 billion in investments in the paper recycling business and that translates to huge increases in capacity.”
Domestic processors are beginning to pick up the slack, De Thomas said. “We see capacity coming online in 18 months and then you’ll see markets starting to correct.”
Strausser, of Lycoming Recycling, agreed that she is finding domestic markets for her products. “We haven’t had to ship to China for a while. No matter the recyclable, we’ve been able to find buyers in the U.S.”
Because the market prices have tanked, HandUP, in Milton, had to cut back on the recyclables it accepted. But now, even they are becoming optimistic.
HandUP is both a sorter and a processor, and they deal directly with brokers. Doug Diven, HandUP founder and president, said “times are tough. They used to pay us to take our recyclables. Now we have to pay them, and for many materials, it just wasn’t cost-effective.”
A month ago, Diven said, “we had to stop taking mixed paper, of which we were getting $10-$20 a ton for, and now we were being charged $15 a ton just to take it out of our doorstep. HandUP also had stopped taking plastic bottles, newspaper and magazines.
Recently though, the markets for newspaper and magazines have opened back up, he said, “so we are telling people that we can take their paper products, and aluminum cans.”