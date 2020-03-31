Valley church pastors are starting to see a decrease in church collections with many church services shut down due to COVID-19 fears.
Several pastors said, though, it's too soon to tell how much of an effect the shutdown will have on church budgets, even though many of the churches have electronic collections.
"We've only missed one Sunday," said the Rev. Richard Fangmann, pastor of Zion Lutheran Church, in Sunbury. "We're encouraging people that if they're not giving electronically to just mail it, because we're not sure how long this is going to be here."
He said, though, he knows it is not a time people are going to be laying out a lot of money, "a lot of members that, rightly so, are concerned about their finances and their families."
Fangmann said few members contribute electronically.
"We probably don't use electronic giving as much as others do, but you better believe we're going to start encouraging people — now," he said.
Christ Community United Methodist Church in Selinsgrove has electronic giving, as a result of people mailing in their contributions or dropping them off at the office, said Pastor Randy Bennett.
"We don't have enough data to know how this is going to impact the faithfulness of our congregation," Bennett said.
The Rev. Corey Mitchell, senior pastor of Winfield Baptist Church, said the church does have online giving.
"Some people have been using that," he said. "We've actually probably had maybe more sending checks in through the mail. It's definitely down.
"I'm sure it's just in the uncertainty of when I'm going to get paid next, people are trying to decide how best to give and when to give."
Dreisbach United Church of Christ in Lewisburg has had electronic giving for about four months, said Pastor Nate Druckenmiller.
"We've seen some folks who work contributing regularly," he said.
He said he couldn't say yet if there was an increase in donations.