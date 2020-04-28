BEAVERTOWN — Beavertown God's Missionary Church will host a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the James Bates Youth Center at 1693 Creek Road, Middleburg.
To register to donate blood, visit www.redcrossblood.org, go the 'Find a Drive' box and type in 'Beavertown' or call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.
The church is offering free take-out meals from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, or while the food lasts. The public is asked to drive up to the carport at the youth enter and the meals will be handed out.
— MARCIA MOORE