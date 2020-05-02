Closures, furloughs: Hotel industry faces uncertain future post-virus

Three weeks after Lewisburg hotel manager Jennifer Vargo returned from a Radisson Hotel Group convention in Las Vegas where Country Inn and Suites won the company's worldwide 'hotel of the year' award, the coronavirus pandemic effectively shut down much of the industry.
"We went from winning 'best of the year' to closing a hotel," said Vargo who serves as general manager of both Best Western Plus Country Cupboard Inn, which has been closed since mid-March, and Country Inn and Suites by Radisson which is open with limited service.
The impact the pandemic will have on the hotel industry is still not clear, but Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association President and CEO John Longstreet said about half of the state's 1,500 hotels are closed and 81 percent of the 122,000 direct hotel workers employed are furloughed. He also estimates that 10 percent of corporate business will be lost forever.
"It will depend on how states and municipalities reopen the economy and to what degree consumers stay at home because they're afraid," he said.
The outlook for the hotel industry nationwide is just as grim, with half of all U.S. hotels possibly closed by the virus, according to Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel and Lodging Association.
Valley hotels that have continued to operate during the pandemic have had an average occupancy rate of 9 percent due in large part because of the closure of Bucknell and Susquehanna universities' sporting and social events as well as the cancellation of major attractions, said Andrew Miller, executive director at the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau.
"Nine percent is better than zero," he said, estimating the local hotels that had been anticipating a financially robust year will collect between 35 and 40 percent less revenue this year compared to 2019.
Four Valley hotels have been closed during the statewide stay-at-home order but have plans to reopen.
Best Western in Lewisburg and Quality Inn in Selinsgrove are aiming to open later this month and Watsontown Inn is looking at a June opening.
Selinsgrove Inn will reopen Monday, said owner Scott Shaffer.
Since closing in mid-March, he's been painting and installing new carpet, improvements that would be difficult during normal operations.
As the state slowly reopens the economy and construction resumes, Shaffer said, he's beginning to book about half of the 24 rooms at his inn on weeknights and bringing back about 8 employees.
"It will be nice to have some income," he said, though he doesn't know how much business will rebound.
The kitchen will remain closed and Shaffer doesn't expect to see much business on weekends with no large-scale events taking place.
Miller said the bed and breakfast industry that relies on events has taken an even harder hit.
In January, Grace Covenant Church purchased the Foxboro Bed and Breakfast in Selinsgrove and had to cancel room reservations and events due to the health crisis.
While the timing of the purchase wasn't ideal, Business Manager Heidi Potter said they are gearing up to reopen in the next month or so and have begun taking reservations.
"We're hopeful," she said, adding that the church was able to obtain a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program to help meet payroll and utility bills.
Miller is also optimistic and expects that once travel is allowed, people will be attracted to the Valley for its accessibility and affordability.
Longstreet agrees that hotels in rural areas like the Valley will likely rebound quicker than businesses located in densely populated areas.
"It will still be tough, but the first hotels that will come back are more leisure-based and rural. Drive-to destinations like your area will benefit," he said. "The challenge will be for hotels in areas like Philadelphia."