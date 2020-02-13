Bundle up for a blast of cold Canadian air Friday, with lows plunging from the mid-20s this afternoon to around 10 degrees at night, said meteorologist Steve Travis, of the National Weather Service, on Thursday night.
"This is some of the coldest air we've seen so far this winter," Travis said, "but it is going to be very short-lived. As quickly as this mass of cold air moves in, it's going to warm up by Saturday, with highs back up to the mid-30s. And then Sunday into the mid-40s."
Moderating temperatures interrupted by quick-hitting blasts of cold air is the trend that meteorologist Danielle Knittle, of AccuWeather, sees for the Valley in the next few weeks.
"Given the jetstream patterns," Knittle said, "our forecasters don't see the possibility of significant snowfall until perhaps early March, if then. Most of the cold air is locked up in Canada. It's something we haven't been able to break out of."
This has been one of the least snowiest winters across the state, Travis said. He did not have data for the Valley, but Harrisburg is having it's third least snowiest winters on record; State College, its fourth least snowiest winter, and Williamsport, its 11th least snowiest winters so far
Travis could not say for sure if the Valley had ever had a February with no snow.
Knittle did not know if the Valley has ever had a snow-less February but said that on Feb. 9, .1 inch of snow was recorded. "That's it so far this month," she said. "Other than that, zero to a dusting."
Normal February snow totals are about 7.8 inches.
Winter seasons in the Valley average about 30 inches, Knittle said. "So we're well below that."
Valley snow totals this winter are: in November, .1 inches, December 1.1 inch, January, 4.1 inches, and so far in February, .1 inch.