BEAVER SPRINGS — Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz met Tuesday with the state Department of Environmental Conservation to discuss planned recreational upgrades at Faylor Lake.
Kantz said the county needs the state's input on extending the 2 1/2-mile trail all around the 140-acre lake because a portion of it would go over about 100 feet of water.
A public forum was held last month to give residents a chance to suggest upgrades as the county pursues a grant from the state Department of Conservation and Naural Resources.
Proposals include expanding the trail around the entire lake, adding a picnic area, pavilion and restroom facilities.
The deadline for the grant application is April 15.
