MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County commissioners are considering spending about $42,000 on disinfectant lamps for local emergency responders.
The county has received a $47,000 COVID-19 state grant and tentatively agreed Tuesday to purchase air and surface disinfectant lamps for 14 ambulance services.
Each lamp costs about $3,200, Commissioner Adam Ewig said. The rest of the grant funds could be used to purchase replacement bulbs, he said.
The board will meet Tuesday to finalize the grant allocation, Chairman Joe Kantz said.
