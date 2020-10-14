MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Commissioners will take out a $2.5 million loan for renovations to two buildings.
The board agreed to take out a loan rather than float a bond to make an estimated $2 million in repairs and renovations to the former M&T Bank adjacent to the courthouse, known as the annex building, Commissioner Joe Kantz said.
The new space will house the commissioners' suite and other county offices that have outgrown the courthouse. The Sheriff's office, now located next door to the courthouse, will move into the existing commissioners' office suite and the vacant building will be used as storage.
Additional repairs, including a new parking lot, will be made at 35 W. Market St. The home was purchased by the county last month for $69,500 and will be converted into offices for the county planning and EMA services which are currently housed in the courthouse basement.
— MARCIA MOORE