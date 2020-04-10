Valley medical professionals and Union County commissioners are again speaking out about the impact the transfer of federal inmates into local prisons will have on the community following Friday's announcement that U.S. Penitentiary at Lewisburg will be a quarantine holding facility during the coronavirus pandemic.
"An influx of prisoners from regions with widespread COVID-19 outbreak will increase the risk of infection for the staff at the Union County-based facilities and thereby increase the risk of infection to the community at-large," said the joint statement issued by the commissioners and officials from Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger Health System. "In addition, an outbreak in the prison population has the potential to severely tax the resources of the healthcare providers in the region."
Andy Kline, president of Local 148, said prison staff at Lewisburg was notified Wednesday that on April 20 the facility will begin taking in inmates that are being transferred to other northeast prisons from across the country. The inmates will be held there for 14 days before moving on.
In March, the county leaders and health professionals sent a written request to the Bureau of Prisons for more information about inmate transfers.
"To date, we have not received a response to that request for information,” said Union County board chairman Preston Boop. “We are working to confirm recent media reports regarding the use of the U.S. Penitentiary at Lewisburg as a central distribution site for federal prisoners being transferred throughout the northeast region. We will consider our next steps based on our ability to confirm that information.”
Questions from The Daily Item to the USP Lewisburg administration on Thursday were referred to the BOP which has not responded to a written request for information as of Friday afternoon.
“Our primary responsibility is the health and wellness of the community we serve,” said Evangelical President and CEO Kendra Aucker. “We continue to be concerned about the potential impact the transferring of federal prisoners potentially or actively infected with COVID-19 could have on our ability to see this community through the pandemic.”
Geisinger President and CEO Jaewon Ryu said having information about potential exposure of inmates is needed.
“As a community, we must act now to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our area," he said.
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller has criticized the BOP for continuing to move inmates during the pandemic and said it will jeopardize lives.
Kline said besides using the Lewisburg prison as a quarantine holding area, 30 of the facility's staff members are being sent to New York City and Elkton, Ohio, to work at prisons where a COVID-19 outbreak has infected many inmates and staff.
Ten staff are already in Ohio and the 20 others will be leaving for New York City on Sunday.
"These are all volunteers but I'm afraid anymore above this 30 from Lewisburg will have to be ordered to go," said Kline.
As of Thursday, 283 federal inmates and 125 staff have tested positive for coronavirus. That's 30 more inmates and 40 more staff than the day before, according to the BOP website. Eight federal inmates have died from the disease.