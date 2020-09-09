MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Commissioners are applying to use CARES funding to rewire the courthouse in Middleburg.
The board put the project out to bid last year and received a single response from a company offering to do the work for $95,000.
"It was more than we anticipated," Commissioner Joe Kantz said of the decision not to move forward with updating the cable wiring.
However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, county officials realized how necessary CAT 6 cable wiring is to keep them connected.
"If the three of us are on a Zoom call, it doesn't work," Kantz said, referring to Commissioners Chuck Steininger and Adam Ewig who are unable to use video conferencing from the courthouse due to the poor connection.
— MARCIA MOORE