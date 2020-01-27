Six applicants for the Selinsgrove borough manager position will be interviewed this week.
Personnel committee members Sara Lauver, Marvin Rudnitsky and Richard Mease narrowed the candidates from a pool of 14 people seeking to succeed Paul Williams who is retiring in mid-February.
"There were some really fine ones but not all had relevant experience," said Rudnitsky. The borough is looking for a candidate with governmental management experience, an ability to work in a small office and deal effectively with the public.
The six candidates will be interviewed in person Tuesday and Thursday.
Mease said the committee would like to make a recommendation to the council Monday for a possible vote.
"If the council wants to talk to the top two candidates this could go into March," he said of a final vote.
Williams has served as borough manager since June 2012.