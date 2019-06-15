SELINSGROVE — The Union-Snyder Community Action Agency received a pair of $10,000 grants towards literacy and financial stability programs.
Dollar General Literacy Foundation provided a grant for the CAA’s Families Learning Together program. While parents participate in CAA education programs, their children can receive on-site early childhood education services. If needed, CAA provides transportation to families to and from the program daily.
Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way provided a grant for the CAA’s Building Financial Stability program, which assists families and individuals experiencing a basic needs crisis. This funding is especially important for serving families who may lie just outside of other program guidelines and need assistance in a time of an unexpected circumstance.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO