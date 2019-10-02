MIDDLEBURG — The final public hearing in a Community Development Block Grant Program funds allocation in several Snyder County communities for $438,859 was held Tuesday.
Geralee Zeigler of SEDA-Council of Governments held the hearing outlining the funding for projects in the county that includes $59,644 for removal of architectural barriers in the former M&T Bank adjacent the courthouse in Middleburg.
The building was purchased by the county commissioners last year and will undergo renovations in 2020.
The CDBG block grant also includes $88,617 for floodplain improvements on Water Street in Selinsgrove; $62,056 for sidewalk and curb replacement in Beavertown and $52,342 owner-occupied housing rehabilitation in Penn Township.