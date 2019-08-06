SUNBURY — A Sunbury company filed paperwork in Northumberland County to recover thousands of dollars from the closed Wood-Mode Inc.
On behalf of Dempsey Uniform and Linen Supply Inc., attorney William Swinehart, of Wiest, Muolo, Noon, Swinehart & Bathgate, in Sunbury, filed a writ of execution in county court recently against Wood-Mode, as well as Santander Bank as garnishee, which is a third party who is served notice by a court to surrender money in settlement of a debt or claim.
The debt in question totals $6,598.99, according to court documents.
Wood-Mode owners Robert and Brooks Gronlund on May 13 abruptly closed the 77-year-old plant after failing to sell the company or secure more funding to keep it operating. As Snyder County's largest employer, the closure left 938 custom cabinetry manufacturing employees out of work.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER