Company offers public a chance to look inside marijuana dispensary

HUMMELS WHARF — The public will have an opportunity today to tour Nature's Medicine, a medical marijuana dispensary that opens Thursday.
An open house will be held at the 140 N. Susquehanna Trail facility from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. today to give the public a chance to tour the building, meet the staff of about 20 — including two full-time pharmacists — and learn about the products that will be sold to people who have a valid prescription for medical marijuana.
"We want to let the community know that we're here and give them an opportunity to ask any questions," said general manager Scott Franciscus.
There will be no product in the facility during the open house, he said.
The dispensary will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, including all holidays.
"We recognize there is a need for people to get their medicine," said Franciscus.
Nature's Medicine opened a dispensary in Bloomsburg in August and has been operating a dispensary in State College for about one year.
In neighboring Shamokin Dam, construction of a 38,400-square-foot medical marijuana-growing plant off the Old Trail on the Sunbury Generation property continues.
INSA LLC, a Massachusetts company, received state approval last year to operate in Snyder County and expects to employ about 60 people.
Shamokin Dam Manager Ed Hovenstine said utility work and building construction should be completed in a few months.
"I expect they will open in the first quarter of 2020," he said.