SHAMOKIN DAM — "A complete success" is how Fritz Beinke summed up Friday morning's demolition of one half of the former Sunbury Generation plant.
Beinke, owner of F.R. Beinke Wrecking Inc. worked with Steve Pettigrew of the Swedesboro, N.J., explosives company, Pettigrew Inc., to raze a portion of the old coal-powered plant and two of the four, 300-foot-high smokestacks.
They had announced the building would be imploded with 425 pounds of explosives at 9 a.m., weather permitting, but decided to bring the building down 15 minutes early.
"We had a window and it was perfect conditions" but some fog was coming in, at 8:45 a.m., Beinke said.
Some onlookers that came out to watch the demolition were let down that it went off earlier than announced.
"There was a little disappointment it went off early," said Shamokin Dam Borough Manager Ed Hovenstine.
Beinke said he wasn't aware of the crowd of people that gathered to watch the demolition.
"We stayed focused on what our task was. We've been planning this for a year," he said.
Shamokin Dam Police Chief Timothy Bremigen said the demolition companies have taken every precaution with all agencies and worked with his department during the past year.
"Everything has been planned accordingly," he said.
Bremigen said the crowds that showed up to watch the plant being imploded were responsible and mostly adhered to the travel restrictions that kept them away from the site.
That is all but one motorist who at about 8:45 a.m. tried to gain access to the Old Trail, causing borough police to spring into action and miss the implosion, Bremigen said.
1 of 10
Marcia Moore/The Daily Item
Bob Haile, left, and Dan Namet watch as the dust settles following the demolition of part of the Sunbury Generation plant this morning.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Demolition of the Sunbury Generation Power Plant in Shamokin Dam on Friday morning
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Demolition of the Sunbury Generation Power Plant in Shamokin Dam on Friday morning
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Demolition of the Sunbury Generation Power Plant in Shamokin Dam on Friday morning
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Demolition of the Sunbury Generation Power Plant in Shamokin Dam on Friday morning
Marcia Moore/The Daily Item
Aaron Betts, of Liverpool, holds his children Wyatt and Reagan as they wait for the implosion of part of the Sunbury Generation plant this morning.
Justin Strawser/The Daily Item Roger Hockenbrock, of Kratzerville, takes a picture of his 8-year-old great grandson Parker Hughes, of Selinsgrove, with the former Sunbury Generation plant in the background at the parking lot at Monroe Marketplace.
Justin Strawser/The Daily Item Chris Skelly, of Northumberland, takes pictures of the former Sunbury Generation plant from across the Susquehanna River at the Sunbury Boat Launch.
Justin Strawser/The Daily Item Larry Nace, of Sunbury, takes photographs of the former Sunbury Generation plant along the Susquehanna River on the Sunbury side.
Justin Strawser/The Daily Item Darwin Zook, of Sunbury, takes pictures of the former Sunbury Generation plant along the Susquehanna River on the Sunbury side.
Anyone who was disappointed by the early detonation will have another chance when the other half of the building and two remaining smokestacks are similarly demolished in the spring.