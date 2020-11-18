National Beef Packing Company is supporting Flags of Valor, a business dedicated to employing and empowering military veterans through the purchase of commemorative flags.
On Veterans Day, National Beef presented the flags to more than 350 military veteran employees. The Hummels Wharf location also participated in the tribute.
“During such an uncertain time in our lives, I am thankful that National Beef is continuing the tradition of celebrating their military veteran employees,” said Frank Boyer, team leader in the 101st Airborne for the United States Army and now safety manager in Hummels Wharf, Pennsylvania. “Our team always looks forward to National Beef’s special celebration of employees who’ve served our country. It’s nice to know they support our dedication to our job and our country.”
“National Beef recognizes the sacrifices military veterans make,” said Arnie Van Berkel, staff sergeant, U.S. Air Force (1969-1975) and now field marketing manager “To receive a token of appreciation and acknowledgment this Veterans Day is special, and to know we’re supporting Flags of Valor makes it all the more appreciated.”
— MARCIA MOORE