Kreamer Feed Board Chairman Bill Robinson wasn’t going to let the COVID-19 pandemic cancel the family business’s Christmas party that has been held for 72 years.
“We always honor our employees. It’s a tradition,” he said of the annual holiday party that his father and Kreamer Feed founder, George Robinson, began more than seven decades ago in the company office and grew to be held at the Country Cupboard in Lewisburg last year with about 200 attendees.
With COVID-19 restrictions, Robinson tasked the company Christmas committee with coming up with a way to keep the annual tradition this season.
On Saturday, the Christmas party was held at a large warehouse in Monroe Township where 175 employees and their family members were served a hot meal drive-thru style.
Large rigs were brought in to the warehouse to create the drive-thru path. Generators provided lighting, along with 15 holiday-themed inflatables to give the cavernous room a festive feel. Santa Claus himself even handed out gifts to about 40 children who sat in vehicles, said company marketing director Courtney Robinson.
The inflatables were donated by the family of the late Joe Devito, a former chief financial officer who died from cancer two years ago.
“We got to celebrate Joe, too,” Courtney Robinson said.
At the end of the drive-thru, the photographs of all the employees celebrating a milestone anniversary with the company were projected onto a screen.
Bill Robinson was happy to be able to celebrate safely with the company’s 110 employees and their relatives but hopes the party will be more traditional in 2021.
“I don’t want to do it here again,” he said.