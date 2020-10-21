MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County will collect $25,032 for the sale of 195 trees at Faylor Lake in Beaver Springs.
Hoffman Brothers Lumber, of Richfield, was among the two bids submitted for the marked trees at the county-owned property.
The other bid submitted by Peachey Sawmill, of Belleville, was for $18,348 for about 175 trees.
The county owns nearly 800 acres and leases about 250 acres of farmland on the property.
Hoffman Brothers will have two years to cut down and remove the trees.
County Board Chairman Joe Kantz said the money received from the timber sale will be used to support a matching Pennysylvania Fish and Boat Commission grant that is being sought to make public recreational improvements at the lake.
— MARCIA MOORE