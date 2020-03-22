Computer, phone scammers difficult to delete

Jocelin Tuomisto Bailey answered an ad she thought would earn her some extra money.
Instead, it cost her $5,000.
"I was starting to look for a job," Bailey recalled of that time in October 2018.
Someone on Facebook placed an ad stating people could earn a certain amount of money by transferring money or buying iTunes cards or gift cards. All they had to do was wire the money or send the number on the cards to other people. The person who placed the ad transferred money into the buyer's bank account.
"He would deposit a certain amount," the 37-year-old Sunbury woman said. "He would tell me what to buy. He would tell me get this amount in gift cards. Money was deposited in my bank account."
The problem was, after she spent the money, the checks the depositor had sent bounced, leaving Bailey liable for the funds.
Bailey's experience is just one of many examples of cyber fraud.
Too good to be true
"Any and every user of the internet has seen these scams, the too-good-to-be-true advertisements, the your-device-has-been-compromised pop-ups, all the way to the Nigerian prince who wants to give you millions," said James Miller of Lewisburg. "The phone scams with robocallers trying to hook you.
"I have never been scammed online or by phone, but just like many, the scammers do not let failure to scam me deter them from being a pain," added Miller, 52.
"It is unreal the information most give out online, particularly on social media that exposes them to these scams, even potentially leaving themselves wide open and unprotected from identity theft," he said.
Northumberland County Detective Degg Stark said the vast majority of scams via computer or phone are initially reported to local and state police agencies.
"Many of these agencies advise the callers to notify the district attorney's office," Stark said. "They do this knowing that the district attorney prefers to warn the public as new scams arise."
He said recipients of these calls report a lot of background talking and chatter, which means the calls likely originated from internet cafes.
"In our country, most people have their own personal computer, laptop or cellphone and have little need for these places," Stark said. "Using an internet cafe to conduct a scam provides a high degree of anonymity. Law enforcement agencies interested in identifying a suspect who used a computer in the commission of a crime would have to obtain a search warrant in order to learn the location of a device, and this is done after tracing and identifying the Internet Protocol Address (IP address) assigned to the device."
He added, "Many scammers also use a proxy server or Virtual Private Network (VPN), which provides an additional layer of anonymity by hiding the suspect's real IP address."
Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson said most of the cyber fraud cases in that county point to individuals operating out of the country. Usually it's Nigeria.
"What we end up with are cases charging the people that help them cash fraudulent checks and/or who take money from their families to give money to a 'love interest' on the internet," John said. "It is amazing to me that a person who we notify and show proof that the person they are involved with online is a fraud, they nonetheless continue to give them money."
Bailey said the man who placed the Facebook ad seemed legitimate.
"He had a Facebook profile," she said. "I even talked to him on the phone."
After the man's checks bounced and she realized she had been scammed, she never saw the man on Facebook again. She went to Sunbury police after her bank told her to report it to the police. At that point, there was nothing they could do, she said.
"I tried contacting the state (police), but there was nothing they could do, either," Bailey said.
Like local counties, the state Office of Attorney General does not have specific data on cyber fraud or phone scams. Fraud cases are listed under various categories, such as Medicaid fraud, insurance fraud.
According to the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC), 799 cybercrime offenses were committed by 287 people in Pennsylvania between 2014 and 2018. Northumberland and Montour counties each had one conviction from that time period. Northumberland County's was in 2016, Montour's in 2018, according AOPC figures. Those are just cases in which charges were filed and convictions won.
"The top convictions for cybercrime offenses were making or forcing someone to participate in online child pornography and unlawful use of a computer — which could include accessing or altering computer data, providing passwords without authorization, etc.," according to a release from the court.
Grandchild needs bail
Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis said cyber fraud cases usually are lumped in with receiving stolen property and theft by deception cases, or they could fall under computer-based crimes.
"There's probably a lot that doesn’t even get to my office," Mattis said. "Some of those are reported to financial institutions."
She said when she was in graduate school 14 years ago, someone hacked into her bank account and used her credit card number, but the bank flagged it. Someone had charged only $4.99 on her card.
"At the time I didn’t think of contacting law enforcement," Mattis said. "The reports we do get tend to get to much larger amounts and it tends to happen to our older population."
She said some tend to fall for phone scams, such as someone calling claiming to be a grandchild and saying they were arrested and need bail money.
"They know the grandchild’s name," she said. "They do a lot of data mining online. They do a really good job of preying on people’s emotions."
Utility scams
UGI Utilities receives calls from customers on a regular basis about a call, email or even an in-person visit they received from a scammer, said company spokesman Joseph Swope.
"I would say it's probably very regular," Swope said. "Then it gets peaks of activity."
Every so often there is a spike, he said. The utility receives several dozen calls from customers with pretty much the same story.
He said utility customers are a natural for scammers, who threaten to shut off their service if they don't immediately send a payment.
One recent widespread phone scam was sophisticated in that it appeared the call was coming from UGI, Swope said.
"They told UGI customers they had 30 minutes to pay or they would turn off their service," he said.
The customers were told to call an 800 number where they were supposed to give a credit card number.
"That's not the process," he said. "It's a very refined process. There are multiple contacts made by the utility company, well before leading up to any shutdown. They used to be told go out and buy a gift card and read the numbers. A utility company would never do that."
Stark said it appears that most phone scammers "spoof" their phone number.
"This step alone effectively prevents local law enforcement agencies from determining the origin of the call," Stark said. "Spoofing is often used to lend credibility to a scam as the caller can display any name, including government entities, directly in your caller ID display."
He said scams are becoming much more elaborate and convincing, and people of all ages and education levels have suffered monetary losses in scams. Scammers often glean information from social media accounts such as Facebook where they are often able to acquire the names of friends, relatives, places of employment, dates of birth, photographs of friends and family, and places of residence, Stark said.
He added, "State and Local law enforcement agencies simply do not have the time, resources or personnel to address these crimes and are well aware of the fact that most of these scams originate outside the U.S., where they lack authority to take action."
He said a police officer would need extensive training to conduct computer or cellphone forensic investigation.
"The FBI and state police have personnel specifically trained to do this type of work, many of whom work in laboratory settings, but they are overwhelmed with cases," Stark said.