Congressman Keller earns award for victims' rights support

SELINSGROVE — U.S. Rep. Fred Keller was honored as a supporter of victims' rights on Tuesday in a move to raise awareness about Marsy's Law, a proposed constitutional amendment establishing the rights of victims of crime that will be on the November ballot.
Although Pennsylvania has state laws providing crime victims certain rights, including notification of when a defendant is scheduled to be released from prison, Keller said the proposed law would make it a constitutional right.
"People of the commonwealth should have the opportunity to make sure it's in the constitution," Keller said during a visit to his Selinsgrove office.
Dave Feidt, of Marsy's Law of PA, said the proposed amendment is a national effort and would give victims the same rights afforded to offenders.
Keller "has been a huge advocate" as have many legislators, Feidt said. "This has received bipartisan support," he said as he presented the Guardian of Victims' Rights Award to the congressman.
There is some opposition to the proposed constitutional amendment. Lawsuits challenging the ballot question have been filed by Pennsylvania chapters of the American Civil Liberties Union and the League of Women Voters on the grounds that each of the 15 constitutional rights in the amendment should be considered separately.