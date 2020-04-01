A bill to completely halt the transfer of federal inmates throughout the U.S. during the coronavirus outbreak was introduced by Congressman Fred Keller on Tuesday.
"Clearly the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) cannot and is not keeping sick inmates from moving across the country," Keller said, noting that one of 32 inmates moved last week from Oklahoma City to the Federal Correctional Complex at Allenwood tested negative for a coronavirus after exhibiting symptoms. “I am committed to leaving no stone unturned in the effort to protect our corrections officers and local communities from COVID-19. That is why I am introducing the PANDEMIC Act today — to halt inmate movement during this national emergency."
Another busload of six out-of-state inmates were transported to Allenwood this week, but Shane Fausey, national president of the Council of Prison Locals, said the transfer of federal inmates has decreased about 80 percent since the national outcry against it erupted last week.
It's still not enough to protect staff, inmates and the community surrounding Allenwood, U.S. Penitentiary at Lewisburg and other federal prisons across the nation during a national health crisis, he said in his appeal to end all inmate transfers during the pandemic.
One federal inmate in Louisiana has died from coronavirus, seven inmates in federal prisons have tested positive and 17 tests are pending as of Tuesday, said Fausey who said the disease will spread wider if inmate transfers are allowed to continue.
"We're battling an invisible monster," he said.
Keller said the bill he introduced aims to stop all federal transfers after he was informed by BOP Director Michael Carvajal last week that he was bound by law to continue transferring inmates.
"I don't think (the BOP) needs legislation but I'm holding them accountable," the congressman said of his new bill.
Fausey said the BOP is being asked to do what every agency across the country is doing.
"The only way to stop the virus is to stop the movement of people," he said as he also put out an appeal for more protective gear for federal prison staff and prayers.
Fausey also appealed to the BOP to be more open with the public about its policies.
"The public deserves transparency," he said. "It's a matter of life and death."