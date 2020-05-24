Valley women are supporting each other through action and prayer with help from a Facebook group created by Jatoya Troutman and Kelsey Ritter.
Based on a larger group, Troutman said they started the local Bless Me, Bless You group to empower women in Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties "during this strange time we're going through."
As of Thursday, the by-invitation-only group had 145 members and 62 pending, she said.
"Members ask for prayers and support," she said.
They're also reaching out to one another by sending baskets of goodies, often left on porches.
"It was really special to me and made me feel good," said 5-year-old Owen Eisenhart, of Selinsgrove, who received dinosaur Legos.
"As far as the group goes, I think it's such a wonderful thing for our community, and especially for the local mommies," said Owen's mother, Kellie Kline. "It's a great way to connect with one another, especially during this time of disconnection. I've been blessed by some good friends and have blessed a few people, as well! I'm excited to be a part of it and I hope it continues to encourage others to be kind, even after this pandemic is over."
Julie Prusch, a Selinsgrove kindergarten teacher and mother of two, said the group was there to offer prayer and virtual support to a woman whose mother died on Mother's Day.
Prusch has also been the recipient of a basket.
"I came home the other night at the end of a rough day to a large bag of the sweetest and most thoughtful gifts," she said. "I immediately welled up with tears from the thoughtfulness and generosity of my 'blesser.' Not only were the gifts specific to my job (and) interest, but there was also something in the bag for my sons. It made me overwhelmed with emotion and truly made me feel blessed. I am now passing it forward and am loving the idea of making other women feel special."
Troutman said she was "struggling emotionally" trying to balance home and three jobs when the COVID-19 pandemic started.
"That's one of the reasons I started this, because I was sad," she said. Bless Me, Bless You is a Facebook group where "there are happy vibes."
Prusch hopes the group will continue and women who have met online will soon be able to meet in person.
"I feel more connected to the women in the community," she said. "It makes you feel like you're not alone and lets you see there is a lot of good in the world."