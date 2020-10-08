MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County Conservation District has received $31,995 in state funds to partner with Susquehanna University to develop a watershed implementation plan.
The grant is among $4.9 million awarded by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Projection to help communities across the state restore impaired watersheds.
“Supporting partnerships and projects that adhere to data-grounded plans identifying which best practices will reduce the most pollution and monitoring outcomes to ensure success,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell.
The Snyder County Conservation District and Susquehanna will work on a plan for the Middle Creek-Penns Creek subwatershed to address nonpoint source pollution, such as land runoof.
About $3 million in 2021 grant funding is available for additional projects.
— MARCIA MOORE